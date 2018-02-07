How Easy Spirit Is Hitting Refresh to Target Younger Consumers

A behind-the-scenes look at Easy Spirit's new spring TV commercial. Courtesy of brand

Easy Spirit is hitting the campaign trail as it looks to make a comeback.

The label, now owned by Marc Fisher Footwear, is launching a multifaceted international campaign that includes refreshed brand positioning, logo, identity, digital presence and a return to TV advertising after 20 years. “The goal is to excite existing customers and intrigue new ones [by focusing] on brand awareness and customer engagement,” said Shanya Perera, VP of marketing, advertising and PR for Marc Fisher. The “Makers of Easy” platform and companion “Move For” campaign celebrate the components that drive, and compel and inspire women, she said.

The “Move For” ads kick o on Feb. 20 with a video on the brand’s e-commerce site, Easy Spirit’s social channels and paid social placement. It follows in March with additional initiatives including out-of-home activations and influencer partnerships. “Easy Spirit is reintroducing itself with a message that’s relevant in today’s time,” said Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher.

The company tapped strategy consultants Graj + Gustavsen for the campaign, which features real women across a range of age groups and backgrounds. “Our hope is that women from all walks of life can see themselves, their daughters, mothers, sisters and friends in it,” said Simon Graj, co-founder.

To further support the repositioning, product technology and styling updates are planned. “We will be introducing an evolved approach and philosophy to product features and benefits,” said Itzkowitz. One example is the Easy Support System, which itemizes the components of the comfort design from “A to Easy” — each letter representing a different pillar of comfort, construction and architecture. In addition, there’s a wider selection of sizes and widths, a hallmark of the brand since its launch.

“We design with our consumer’s lifestyle in mind, not necessarily her age,” said Marc Fisher, founder and CEO of the eponymous brand. “We introduced some great new colors for fall ’18 in new silhouettes and fan favorites like the Traveltime [clog].”

Easy Spirit is also revamping the look and feel of its website this month, making it easier for shoppers. According to Itzkowitz, the updates could generate a 15 to 20 percent increase in business over last year.

While e-commerce remains a focus for the company, it continues to build distribution through new retail partners as well as reinforcing relationships with accounts such as Macy’s, HSN, Zappos and Boscov’s. “Global business is about 10 percent of wholesale and growing,” said Itzkowitz, noting international growth is expected to be in the high double digits in 2018. “We will have a strong presence in Asia and markets like Dubai [United Arab Emirates], Mexico, Chile, Peru, Greece and Canada.”

Retail partners were also upbeat about the brand’s direction. John Kuehl, a footwear merchant for Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based Mason Cos., said: “[Their marketing campaign is] delivering the same message they did when they first launched the brand. Women want comfort, ease in their life and shoes that aren’t fussy. They’re saying, ‘This is who we were 35 years ago and who we are today.’ Come check us out. It’s a win-win.”

