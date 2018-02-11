Zappos and Mamava Team Up for Luxury Nursing Stations in Atlanta International Airport

A passenger walks through the main terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Rex Shutterstock

Traveling mothers will now be able to comfortably nurse their babies in the world’s busiest airport — and it’s all thanks to a partnership between Mamava and Zappos.

Together with the online shoe retailer, the Vermont-based company known for its mobile lactation suites has developed high-tech rooms for breastfeeding and breast-pumping moms who fly in and out of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which sees about 2,500 flights and 275,000 passengers a day.

“As a traveling mom myself, I have nursed in some of the grossest places,” a Zappos spokesperson explained in a promotional video for the collaboration. “Mamava and Zappos are really going to take it to the next level.”

Just in time for “Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day,” six Zappos-sponsored luxury nursing pods — one for every terminal — are launching throughout the airport, the latest in now three dozen airports where Mamava operates. Easy to spot, each air-conditioned booth is plastered with a large image of a baby and features locking doors, a USB charging station, fold-down changing table and two benches — a safer, cleaner and more convenient alternative to the bathroom stalls mothers often use to breastfeed their babies.

Additional amenities exclusive to the suites include lactation pad dispensers, cleaning wipes and trash bins, happiness quotes to uplift the mood and special soundtracks like ocean waves and baby giggles to help mothers get in the right headspace.

Outside of Atlanta, moms can also search for other breastfeeding-friendly pods for their next layover through the Mamava mobile app. The company also has accommodations in stadiums, convention centers, hospitals, schools and other public spaces throughout the country.

