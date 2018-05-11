Titan Taps Footwear Vet Joel Oblonsksy for CEO Post

Titan Industries has tapped Joel Oblonksy as its new CEO, effective May 14.

Oblonsky is a 20-year veteran of the footwear and accessory industries. His previous positions include CEO of Nine West Group; president Polo and Lauren footwear brands, Lauren Accessories; and president and COO, Nina Footwear Corp.

“[Joel] will put us on a different level,” said Joe Ouaknine, chairman and interim CEO of Titan Industries. “I’m so glad to be able work with him and give him the ball to run with. He will score a lot of touchdowns, no doubt.”

Added Oblonsky, “I am thrilled to join a world-class organization team at Titan. The efficient operational acumen and strong footwear production capabilities have Titan primed for additional growth. The combination of proprietary brands and prestigious licenses creates exciting opportunities and the ability to expand. I’m joining to offer strategic support and leadership strength to help facilitate accretive growth and profitability.”

Joe Ouaknine & Joel Oblonsky. CREDIT: George Chinsee.

The appointment of Oblonsky coincides with Titan’s new business approach. “As part of the comprehensive review that we have been conducting over the past several months, we have been evaluating each brand in our portfolio, and have been identifying where our time and resources are best spent,” said Ouaknine. “We felt that it was in the best interest of our company to allocate our resources to larger-volume, higher-margin brands. We expect to continue to evaluate opportunities to further rationalize our portfolio and maximize value.”

The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based company holds licenses for Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka, Splendid and French Connection.

Want more?

Splendid Taps Titan Industries As Footwear Partner

Badgley Mischka Shows Sneakers and Heels With Sparkle at NYFW

Titan & Joe Ouaknine & Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri Talk About Taking Risks & the Next Generation