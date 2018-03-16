Nina Ricci Appoints New General Manager

Nina Ricci fall '18 runway. Rex Shutterstock

It’s all change at Nina Ricci. A day after announcing the departure of creative director Guillaume Henry, the Puig-owned French fashion house said on Friday it has appointed Charlotte Tasset as general manager of fashion and fragrances.

Tasset, previously chief merchandising officer of womenswear, lingerie, beauty and childrenswear at French department store chain Printemps, will take on the newly created role on May 22. She succeeds Sophie Templier, who joined Nina Ricci in 2014 and held the position of general manager of fashion since 2016.

“With this strategic new hire, Nina Ricci bolsters its position as a growing global force in the world of luxury designer fashion and fragrance,” the house said in a statement.

Tasset had been with Printemps since 2009, accompanying the store’s renovations and helping to reposition the beauty and women’s fashion divisions in the luxury sphere.

A graduate of EDHEC business school, she previously held positions as a consultant at Arthur Andersen and Capgemini Consulting, before joining Gap France as commercial director and later Sephora as chief merchandising officer.

