Another Top Nike Exec Reportedly Exits Amid Reports of Inappropriate Workplace Behavior

Outside Nike's store in New York's SoHo neighborhood. Rex Shutterstock

Nike Inc. executive Jayme Martin is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported today, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Just one day after the company announced the resignation of Nike brand president Trevor Edwards, WSJ reports that Martin, the firm’s VP and GM of global categories, was “forced out.”

Meanwhile, the details surrounding Edwards’ resignation have not been disclosed — Edwards will transition into an advisor to Parker until his retirement in August — but news of his exit comes at the same time that an internal memo from Nike CEO Mark Parker this week reportedly revealed that the company is conducting an investigation into misconduct in the workplace, in addition to a review of human resources practices and its system of reporting complaints.

In a company statement Thursday, Nike said Parker will remain as CEO and chairman, as well as take on the role of president “beyond 2020” — apparently disrupting initial CEO succession plans for the athletic behemoth.

“I’d like to thank Trevor for the important role he has played for 25 years and for his significant contributions. He has helped us grow and strengthen our brand on a global scale. I am committed to stay in my role as chairman, president and CEO beyond 2020. Trevor has decided to retire,” Parker said in Thursday’s statement. “We are fortunate to have a strong management team in place who is well suited to drive our next stage of growth and to steward and evolve our culture in the future.”

In response to FN’s request for comment, Nike today did not confirm or deny Martin’s reported departure.

Nike has not alleged that Edwards or any of its executives have been accused of inappropriate behavior.