Two More Nike Brand Executives Exit Amid Internal Probe and Culture Overhaul

More Nike Inc. executives have exited the corporation as it conducts an internal review of personnel matters and an overhaul of practices.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday, Vikrant Singh, senior brand director for basketball in North America, and Daniel Tawiah, VP of global brand digital-marketing innovation, left the company, sources revealed to the publication.

This comes one day after Nike confirmed that Antoine Andrews, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, also departed.

It is not clear if the latest exits are related to the probe, and the details surrounding the exodus of top brass have not been explained.

In March The Wall Street Journal reported that an internal memo revealed Nike Inc. is conducting an investigation into misconduct in the workplace, in addition to a review of human resources practices and its system of reporting complaints. Jayme Martin, VP and GM of global categories, left the company one day after brand president Trevor Edwards resigned. Concurrently, an internal memo from CEO Mark Parker confirmed that there had been reports of “behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment.”

A few weeks later, Nike’s head of HR laid out plans for reform.

In an email statement, Monique Matheson, chief human resources officer, said the firm is “committed to creating a culture where everyone can succeed and contribute to our success, and we know diversity drives a culture of inclusion and empowerment.”

Matheson added that for the first time in the company’s history, Nike shared data regarding representation for women and people of color at the VP level. (An internal memo pointed out that 29 percent of the company’s vice presidents are women, even though the company’s global workforce is evenly split between men and women. The figures are available on Nike’s corporate site, along with other data on minority representation at the company.)

“These results demonstrate that we need to accelerate representation of women and people of color at leadership levels within the company,” Matheson said in the statement.

Specifically, Nike’s HR chief said the firm will “hold its leaders accountable for representation growth” within their respective teams and develop diverse talent with new targeted training programs.

