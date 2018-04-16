Nike’s Head of Diversity Exits as Company Overhauls Culture

Nike Inc.’s head of diversity is exiting the company as it continues a personnel overhaul.

The move by Antoine Andrews, VP of diversity and inclusion, is the latest in a string of executive departures, the company confirmed today.

In March, Jayme Martin, VP and GM of global categories, left the firm just one day after the resignation of brand president Trevor Edwards. At the same time, an internal memo from CEO Mark Parker acknowledged that there had been reports of “behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment.”

A few weeks later, Nike’s head of HR laid out key facets of the its plan for reform.

In an email statement, Monique Matheson, chief human resources officer, said the firm is “committed to creating a culture where everyone can succeed and contribute to our success, and we know diversity drives a culture of inclusion and empowerment.”

As an initial step, Matheson said that for the first time in the company’s history, Nike shared data regarding representation for women and people of color at the VP level. (An internal memo pointed out that 29 percent of the company’s vice presidents are women, even though the company’s global workforce is evenly split between men and women. The figures are available on Nike’s corporate site, along with other data on minority representation at the company.)

“These results demonstrate that we need to accelerate representation of women and people of color at leadership levels within the company,” Matheson said in the statement.

Specifically, Nike’s HR chief said the firm will “hold its leaders accountable for representation growth” within their respective teams and develop diverse talent with new targeted training programs.