Net-a-Porter Appoints a New Buying Director for Shoes, Handbag & Accessories

(L-R): Johanna Stein Birman, Nayla Touma and Milena Penteado at the 24th Annual QVC Presents 'FFANY Shoes on Sale' Gala, October 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Fashion’s favorite luxury e-retailer Net-a-Porter has announced today the appointment of Nayla Touma as the buying director for shoes, handbags and accessories. In her role, she will report to Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net-a-Porter’s global buying director, and will lead the global buying strategy across all categories. Touma will be joining the team at the end of the month and will relocate to the brand’s London headquarter in April.

Touma comes from a five-year stint at Bergdorf Goodman where she started as a buyer for advanced contemporary and designer shoes and rose to division merchandise manager for footwear. Previously, she was at Bloomingdale’s, serving multiple positions over a seven-year span, including senior senior assistant buyer and buyer of salon and design shoes.

“I am thrilled to be able to expand and recognize my team through these new appointments and promotions,” von der Goltz said in a statement. “Reinforcing our core team is essential to us shaping and developing these growing areas of our business while adopting a progressively tactical approach to the integral categories of shoes, handbags and accessories.”

In addition to Touma’s appointment, Net-a-Porter has also promoted Billie Faricy-Hyett to the role of buying manager for handbags, accessories and beauty. Thalia Tserevegou has been named the new buying manager fors shoes and Holly Russell was recently promoted to buying manager for ready to wear last year.

