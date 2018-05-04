Lacoste Footwear Names Gianni Georgiades New CEO

Lacoste Footwear has a new CEO. Gianni Georgiades has joined the company in the role, effective May 8.

Georgiades comes from Coach, where he was VP of wholesale partnerships in Europe. Prior to that, he worked as managing director Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Deckers Brands; sales and operating director at Harrods, and in international sales for the DSquared2, Maison Martin Margiela and Ungaro brands.

“Gianni has extensive experience in product strategy and business development across various industry sectors and channels,” said Richard Newcombe, president of Pentland’s footwear division. “He has an inclusive approach and will be focused on realizing the huge potential for Lacoste in the footwear category, while building a great team environment.”

According to Georgiades, “I’m both delighted and privileged to have the opportunity to head up the newly formed joint venture between Pentland and Lacoste in what is a transformative chapter in the proud history of one of the world’s leading heritage brands, and I’m looking forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

In January, Pentland and The Lacoste Group announced a 50-50 joint venture based at the Pentland headquarters in North London that will manage the design, production and manufacturing of Lacoste’s footwear globally. Pentland continues manage U.K. distribution, while Lacoste handles distribution in its main territories.

