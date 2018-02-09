Net-a-Porter’s Gabriele Hackworthy Joins Jimmy Choo in Push Toward Editorial Content

Gabrielle Hackworthy KCD International Press Party, New York Fa/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

LONDON — Jimmy Choo is putting its focus on editorial content as it gears up for expansion under its new owner Michael Kors Holdings.

The company has appointed the editor, stylist and Net-a-Porter’s global editorial fashion director Gabriele Hackworthy as its senior vice president of global brand and marketing communications, a new role.

Hackworthy will work on developing the brand’s editorial voice and producing fashion content aimed at supporting Choo’s expansion plans, new product initiatives and seasonal collections across different communication touch points.

Hackworthy, who has two decades of editorial experience, said she aims to bring “a new dynamic approach to the brand’s narrative.” She has previously held fashion director positions at titles such as Harper’s Bazaar U.K. and the Australian, Japanese and Chinese editions of Vogue.

She will assume her new position as of April, reporting into the brand’s chief executive officer, Pierre Denis.

“[Gabriele’s] editorial experience will provide a new point of view for us to further expand our creative storytelling that brings the collection to life across all communications channels,” said Denis.

Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s creative director, added that she will work closely with Hackworthy to produce content “that animates [the brand’s] seasonal collections.”

