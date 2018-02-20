Gucci Shakes Up Organizational Structure to Boost Consumer Connection

Exclusive pictures of the Gucci Resort 2018 show in Florence. Delphine Achard/WWD

MILAN – Gucci is putting in place a new organizational structure effective March 1 to further boost its global business.

It is based on four new areas: Merchandising & Global Markets, led by Jacopo Venturini; Indirect Channels, Outlet and Travel Retail, headed by Piero Braga; Brand & Customer Engagement, under the responsibility of Robert Triefus; Digital Business & Innovation, led by Nicolas Oudinot. The remaining reporting lines to Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri will remain unchanged.

Concurrently, Gucci veteran executive vice president and chief consumer officer Micaela Le Divelec and the company are parting ways.

The goal with the new structure is to further strengthen and deepen the brand’s relationship with its clients, on a more personal and customized basis, across every channel leveraging emerging technologies, said the company.

“Over the last three years we have been seeking to break the historical rules of the fashion industry, building our success on well defined values and a corporate culture focused on people, creativity and innovation, empowering our teams at every level and encouraging them to challenge the status quo,” said Bizzarri.

“We are certainly pleased with the results achieved so far, but I believe it’s now time to evolve towards an even more agile structure, sustained by a corporate culture that permits us to anticipate market needs and matches the desires of our clients, while accelerating the decision making process at every level of the organization,” he added.

The executive praised Le Divelec’s “unparalleled commitment, professionalism and enthusiasm,” throughout her almost two decades at Gucci, and her “incredibly highly valued contribution.”