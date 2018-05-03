Industry Moves: May 2018

May 2, 2018: Macy’s Inc., which announced its acquisition of Story, has named the concept store’s CEO and founder, Rachel Shechtman, its brand experience officer. As part of her new role, Shechtman will report directly to Macy’s president Hal Lawton and be responsible for in-store customer experiences.

May 2, 2018: Kohl’s has appointed retail veteran Doug Howe as the company’s chief merchandising officer in charge of buying, planning and overall merchandising strategy, reporting directly to CEO-elect Michelle Gass. Prior to joining Kohl’s, Howe was global chief merchandising officer at Qurate Retail Group Inc., home to QVC and HSN, and has previously held executive roles at Gap Inc.

