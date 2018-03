Riccardo Tisci at the Givenchy spring '17 show. Rex Shutterstock

March 1, 2018: Burberry has tapped Riccardo Tisci as chief creative officer, effective March 12. Tisci will replace Christopher Bailey, who said last year he would step down. The appointment will see the reunion of CEO Marco Gobbetti and Tisci, who worked closely together at Givenchy, where the former served as CEO and the latter as its couturier. Tisci was with Givenchy from 2005 to 2017. He left the French brand in February 2017.

