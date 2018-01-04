Industry Moves: Nathan Jenden Returns as DVF Design Chief After 8-Year Hiatus

Styles on the runway from Diane Von Furstenberg's spring '18 show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Jan. 4, 2018: Nathan Jenden is returning to the Diane von Furstenberg as chief design officer and VP of creative. Jenden previously spent a decade with the label before exiting in 2010 to focus on an eponymous collection. His return follows the brief stint of Jonathan Saunders, chief creative officer since 2016, who departed from DVF in December. Jenden’s first full collection will land for Fall 2018, shown in February. He will report directly to von Furstenberg and the company’s board.

