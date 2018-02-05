Industry Moves: Saks Parent Taps Former CVS President to Serve as ‘Transformational’ CEO

Saks Fifth Avenue at The Galleria in Houston. Courtesy of ECB.

Feb. 5, 2018: HBC has appointed Helena Foulkes as CEO, effective Feb. 19, 2018. Foulkes joins HBC from CVS Health, where she served as EVP of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy. Foulkes will be responsible for HBC’s global strategy and operations for all banners, overseeing more than 66,000 associates worldwide across a portfolio of more than 480 stores, related e-commerce platforms, supply chain, logistics and technology. Upon joining HBC, she will also be appointed to the board of directors. Richard Baker, who has been acting interim CEO, will continue as governor and executive chairman of HBC. Former HBC chief Jerry Storch exited amid a HBC management shakeup in November 2017.

Feb. 5, 2018: Keri Jones, EVP and Chief Merchant at Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., has resigned from her post, effective Feb. 9, 2018, in order to accept the CEO position at specialty women’s retailer Christopher & Banks. At this time, the company said it will not be replacing Ms. Jones as Chief Merchant. Core merchandising functions will report directly to the company’s chairman and CEO, Edward Stack.

