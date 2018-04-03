Industry Moves: Berluti Taps Dior Design Talent, DSW Gets New SVP, CIO

April 3, 2018: DSW Inc. has announced that Drew Domecq has joined the organization as SVP and chief information officer, effective April 2. Domecq will report to CEO Roger Rawlins. He joins DSW from Bob Evans Restaurants. He also spent time at The Wendy’s Co., where he was VP of technology solutions.

April 3, 2018: Berluti has tapped Kris Van Assche as its new creative director, succeeding Haider Ackermann — whose exit was announced on March 30 — in the latest shake-up in the top design ranks at parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The Belgian designer will show his first collection for Berluti in January as head of shoes, leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories collections. Van Assche recently exited Dior Homme after 11 years at the helm. He was succeeded by Kim Jones in the first big change at Christian Dior Couture since Pietro Beccari arrived as chairman and CEO in February.

April 3, 2018: Galeries Lafayette has named Clara Cornet creative and merchandising director of its future flagship on Avenue des Champs-Elysées, effective since Feb. 1. Cornet, who has been working in the United States for five years with edgy retailers Opening Ceremony and The Webster, reports to Nadia Dhouib, who will manage the new Paris department store. Having started her career as a buyer in the women’s fashion department of Galeries Lafayette in 2012, Cornet joined Opening Ceremony, the concept store founded by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, in 2013 as senior women’s buyer. She has been working as buying director of The Webster alongside its founder, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, since 2016.

