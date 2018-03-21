Here’s the Company Where Professionals Most Want to Work in the U.S.

Amazon — that is, according to LinkedIn.

The professional’s social network released its annual Top Companies list, citing the Seattle-based retail giant as the No. 1 organization where professionals most want to work in the United States.

As the second-largest private employer in the country, Amazon has a reported global headcount of about 566,000 and is still on the hunt for a city to host another one of its headquarters. The company also boasts a robust offline presence, particularly after its recent $13.7 billion acquisition of supermarket chain Whole Foods, and has been making a marked push into technology by putting more money behind its grab-and-go, cashier-less Amazon Go stores.

Studying more than 546 million professionals on the network, with upwards of 146 million in the U.S. alone, LinkedIn determined the companies’ rankings based on four main pillars: interest, engagement, job demand and employee retention. Other companies that made the list include iPhone X parent Apple at No. 5, music streaming service Spotify at No. 11 (as it prepares to go public next month) and multinational luxury goods empire LVMH, which houses 70 renowned brands including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, at No. 19.

However, other companies that earned their spots are also making headlines — and not for the right reasons. Facebook, which is listed at No. 3, has been embroiled in a scandal involving the alleged misuse of data from 50 million users on the platform while Nike, at No. 35, saw the resignation of its president as amid an internal investigation into misconduct in the brand’s workplace.

