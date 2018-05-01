Under Armour Q1 Shows Slight Rebound But US Struggles Persist

Posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, Under Armour today may have offered a glimmer of hope to worried investors.

Still, shares — which had rallied earlier in the day — were down nearly 7 percent at market open, to $16.57.

The Baltimore-based brand’s Q1 sales advanced 6 percent year over year to $1.2 billion, besting forecasts for sales of $1.1 billion.

Growth remained stronger internationally, where sales climbed 27 percent, while North America continued to lag — remaining somewhat flat but falling 1 percent on a currency neutral basis during the period. (International sales now represent 24 percent of UA’s business.)

The firm posted a net loss of $30 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, which was wider than last year’s net loss of $2.3 million, or 1 cents per diluted share. But on an adjusted basis, net income was $1 million, or 0 cents per diluted share, handily topping a tepid consensus bet for diluted losses per share of 5 cents.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate measured progress against our focus on operational excellence and becoming a better company,” chairman and CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement. “As we continue to build our global brand by delivering innovative performance products to our athletes, amplifying our story, further strengthening our go-to-market process, and leveraging our systems to create even deeper consumer connections — we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our full year targets.”

Under Armour reiterated its full-year outlook and continues to expect revenues to be up at low single-digit percentage rate reflecting a mid-single-digit decline in North America and international growth of greater than 25 percent. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are predicted in the range of 14 cents and 19 cents.

