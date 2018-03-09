Prada Hit by Luxury Market Slowdown, but CEO Remains Hopeful

Despite the declines, CEO Patrizio Bertelli said he is satisfied with the progress made in 2017. “In the second part of the year and in the first months of 2018, sales trends have been progressively improving, thus demonstrating the first significant results from our ongoing strategic initiatives across the group.”

He said Prada’s investment in the store portfolio, in boosting global brand visibility and in the enriched product offer “is enhanced by a fast-growing digital presence. We have successfully improved our leather goods offer with increased newness at all price points, supporting full-price sales. The Prada brand has returned to growth across our key geographies.”

He said the company is confident “that this new chapter, founded on our brands’ cultural heritage and iconic values, will be key to the group’s success in an increasingly complex market. The launch of our campaign, Black Nylon, is emblematic of our new path toward the future, whilst respecting our identity. We have seen a promising start to 2018. I am confident this is the beginning of a new phase of development.”