Farfetch Shoppers Will Now Be Able to Buy Stadium Goods’ Luxury Sneakers Worldwide

Consignment retail standout Stadium Goods has been busy as of late making inroads in the luxury sneaker marketplace, and its latest move will put it in front of more high-end consumers.

Stadium Goods announced today it has teamed up with London-based global online fashion retail e-commerce platform Farfetch. In a move to expand its global reach, Farfetch shoppers will now be able to buy kicks from Stadium Goods’ robust catalogue, which haven’t been available to them before. Farfetch will create a new sneaker hub with the deal, and will present Stadium Goods’ sneakers alongside many renowned luxury brands.

“With its advanced technology platform that is highly regarded in the luxury industry, we believe Farfetch is a terrific partner to help us expand our global reach,” John McPheters, co-founder and CEO of Stadium Goods, said in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to reach a sophisticated customer base that appreciates the quality and craftsmanship of the products we sell. The Stadium Goods marketplace model will make it easier and more convenient for Farfetch customers to access our deep inventory of coveted footwear.”

Farfetch founder and CEO José Neves belies while the partnership is great for Stadium Goods’ plans to expand its consumer base worldwide, it will also be a great benefit to his consumers.

“At Farfetch, we are always looking for great partners with the coolest, most unique range of product. We know our customers in every corner of the globe really want access to limited-edition sneakers that cannot be found in their own countries,” Neves said. “This is why we are incredibly excited about Stadium Goods — their unique curation and product range will be a hit with lovers of fashion worldwide.”

Other moves from Stadium Goods made this year to move into the fashion marketplace include launching a new store concept inside Nordstrom’s new men’s store in New York City and securing backing from mega European luxury conglomerate LVMH Luxury Ventures.

