7 Women’s Snow Boots That Don’t Look Like Snow Boots

Baby, it’s cold outside. The temperatures are finally dipping, heralding the first wave of snow.

But, that doesn’t mean you have to battle the elements in a pair of cumbersome boots. This fall, shoe designers are putting a feminine twist on cold weather styles with a range of waterproof styles that bridge fashion and function.

These seasonal updates take their cue from key footwear trends that include novelty floral prints, tassel looks and Alpine-inspired hikers.

 

1. Sperry Crest Zone Waterproof Suede Bootie

A suede sneaker-inspired style from Sperry detailed with side zipper for easy access.

Sperry Crest Zone Waterproof Suede shoes

Buy: Sperry Crest Zone waterproof suede shoes $67.99
2. Sorel Farah Short Boot

Sorel’s western-inspired short boot with stacked heel and tassel trim.

Sorel Farah Short Boot

Buy: Sorel Farah short boot $150
3. Toms Waterproof Toffee Suede Summit Boot

A classic hiker style from Toms on white lug sole for added traction incorporates a cushioned footbed for comfort.

toms waterproof toffee suede summit boot

 

Buy: Toms Waterproof Toffee Suede Summit Boot $149.95
4. Sorel PDX Wedge Boot

This coated canvas lace-up boot from Sorel features a hidden wedge and molded rubber outsole.

Sorel PDX Wedge Boot

Buy: Sorel PDX waterproof wedge boot $200
5. Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boot

The iconic Timberland hiker with anti-fatigue insole is updated in light pink nubuck.

nubuck light pink timberland 6 inch premium waterproof boots

 

Buy: Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boot $170
6. Bogs Classic Paisley Boot

A knee-high boot from Bogs is made of durable rubber shoe and comfortable stretch neoprene upper.

Bogs Classic Paisley Boot

Buy: Bogs Classic Paisley Boot $129.95
7. Merrell Chateau Mid Pull Waterproof Boot

An ankle style from Merrell with hidden inside zip features a quilted nylon-and-leather upper and outsole with enhanced grip.

Merrell Chateau Mid Pull Waterproof Boot

Buy: Merrell Chateau Mid Pull Waterproof Boot $165
