These $1,200 Swarovski Studded Tights Are the Ultimate Holiday Party Accessory

It’s holiday season, which means wardrobes are ready for some sparkle.

Many hosiery brands have festive looks that are perfect to pair with your LBD at seasonal soirees, but Wolford has pulled out all the stops this year with a truly indulgent look.

The German legwear brand is currently offering a pair of luxurious tights for $1,200. Why the big price tag, you ask? The tights are decorated with hand-applied pearls and Swarovski crystals.

What makes this look special is — not only the incredible skill that went into the tights (both Wolford and Swarovski are known for their focus on craftsmanship) — but the colors. Most holiday tights tend to stick with a gold or silver palette, but Wolford instead opted to highlight shades of blue. It’s an unexpected yet elegant choice.

Plus the embellishments wrap around the legs in an atypical, flowing pattern that feels freshly unique compared to other looks on the market.

Scroll down for a link to purchase your own pair of these Wolford gems:

