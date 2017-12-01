10 Thigh-High Sock Alternatives for People Who Avoid Wearing Stockings

Does anyone else find that putting on tights is comparable to mission impossible when it comes to avoiding rips? Or, maybe you see stockings as more of a contraption for constraining and pressing against your insides rather than covering your legs? Or, maybe they’re just not your thing?

Well, you’re not alone.

For all of the individuals in the world who would rather layer pants under a dress or simply freeze their legs before opting for stockings, here’s an alternative solution: the thigh-high sock. Easy to pull on and off, less hassle and rip-resistant, here is a round up of the current season’s best styles starting at $8.

1. Onyx Got Game Thigh High Socks

A sporty design for an affordable price comes in the form of these Onyx socks via Dollskill. Featuring a black base with white stripes, the cotton blend style makes for an easy match.

2. Rihanna Fenty for Stance Look Back At It Socks

Let’s face it — anything designed by Rihanna is always a good idea. Her partnership with Stance features socks of all sizes and designs, including this festive red hosiery style with dainty bows lining the back.

3.Rihanna Fenty for Stance Pure Platinum Socks by Rihanna

Looking for a more reserved sock choice by the pop star? Try this sheer style from the Rihanna Fenty for Stance Holiday Collection which will add a little shimmer to any look.

4. Marieyat Black Doodle Thigh-High Socks

A classic pair of black thigh-highs is a must for any collection. Marieyat’s black doodle socks in a ribbed knit cotton blend are a versatile choice.

5. Commando Up All Night Thigh-Highs

For a sheer a moment that retains the idea of stockings in a thigh-high silhouette, look no further than the Up All Night socks by Commando. With pumps and a shift dress, they’ll likely pass for tights anyway.

6. Ugg Women’s Cable Knit Sock

As it gets colder, a chunkier sock option is critical. Ugg delivers with its cable knit sock, which comes in three color choices of charcoal heather, cream and a pink hue of dusk heather.

7. Wolford Iris Thigh-High Stay-Up Tights

Another option that wears like stockings are the Wolford Iris thigh-high tights. The elasticized floral lace band adds a charming detail.

8. Marni Over the Knee Socks

On the luxury end of the spectrum, spring for this pair from Marni. The paneled color block design is minimal yet playful.

9. Gucci Pearl White GG Supreme Metallic Socks

The logo trend has been back in action this season and who better to take part in it with than Gucci? The label’s Pearl White GG socks feature pink logo details and a metallic sheen.

10. Vetements Thigh-High Lurex Socks

At the highest end of the round up comes a pair of lurex thigh-highs from Vetements x Reebok. At $190, the black metallic style is a fancier footwear choice.