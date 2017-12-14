Country Legend Reba McEntire Unveils Her Latest Project

Reba McEntire at a Justin Boot Co. VIP brunch at the Wrangler NFR. Courtesy of brand

Grammy award-winning music artist Reba McEntire, who has teamed up with Justin Boot Co. for a signature footwear collection for the holidays , presented the line at a VIP brunch in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Reba by Justin line features her take on classic Western boots, booties and casuals, drawing inspiration from her life story. They capture moments in her everyday life, from wardrobe essentials to her on-stage looks.

McEntire has had a busy year all around. The release this year of a double-disc collection, “Sing It Now; Songs of Faith & Hope,” topped both the Billboard Country and Christian/Gospel charts. The album has also been nominated for a Grammy Award and earned McEntire her first Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country, Roots Album of the Year.

The performer was also inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame alongside her mother, Jacqueline Smith McEntire, and others whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the American West.

The collection is is available online.

Among McEntire’s other credits are a string of 11 movies, a lead role on Broadway and a starring role in the six-season TV show “Reba.” She will also be performing for the fourth year in a row in 2018 in “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

