9 Affordable Party Heels That Look Expensive

Party season has officially begun and we’re taking this opportunity to snag some more shoes — party shoes to be specific. Think velvet, embellishments, faux fur and beyond.

There’s no need to break the bank for a new pair (or two) of statement shoes for the season, though. Sam Edelman, Mango and Topshop are just a few that offer some great options and affordable prices. Scroll through to check out FN’s picks for the most eye-catching shoes for the holidays, with prices as low as $30.

1. Topshop Rizo Chainmail Sandals

Slip into these glamorous sparkling silver peep-toe ankle-strap sandals for your next party.

2. Urban Outfitters Viv Cross-Strap Platform Heel

Bust a move on the dance floor in these stunning satin red 5-inch platform sandals.

3. Mango Velvet Slingback Shoes

For a more low-key elegant look, we recommend these festive velvet slingback kitten heels from Mango.

4. Sam Edelman Tabby Embellished Velvet Pumps

Get your hands on these 50 percent-off statement pumps from Sam Edelman, made from plush black velvet and embellished with beads and crystals.

5. BP. Alexy Sandal

These chic strappy metallic sandals are perfect for a night out. For less than $50, pair these with anything, from a LBD to skinny jeans.

6. Chinese Laundry Rosetta Embellished Sandal

You’re bound to be comfortable all night long in these block-heel sandals embellished with pearls and crystals from Chinese Laundry.

7. Steve Madden Carrson Sandal

These chunky printed ankle-strap sandals are a good fit for any holiday party.

8. Lulu’s Laura Black Velvet Ankle-Strap Heels

There’s no going wrong with a classic black velvet ankle-strap heel. This pair, priced under $40, features a gold trim block heel that adds a subtle statement.

9. Forever 21 Faux-Fur Ankle Strap Heels

These burgundy sandals feel reminiscent of something from celeb-favorite brand Olgana Paris. Pick these up for under $30.