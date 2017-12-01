How to Wear Kate Middleton’s Face on Your Feet

It seems like everyone has got royal fever these days.

With the announcement of Prince Harry’s upcoming marriage to American actress Meghan Markle, plus the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting a third baby in the spring, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the House of Windsor right now.

And British brand Chattyfeet has a couple of fun ways to show your love for the royal family through your socks.

The novelty label, founded three years ago by pals Gil Kahana and Humberto de Sousa, is known for playful socks featuring colorful personalities. One of its popular styles boasts a pretty spot-on likeness of the Duchess of Cambridge, complete with those luscious brunette tresses.

The Kate Middle-Toe style is available through the brand’s website. It retails for $10.50 for women’s sizes and $6.56 for a kids’ version. Scroll down for a link to buy now.

And for true “Crown” fans, the brand also has a pair of socks featuring the likeness of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, wearing her signature pearl necklace. The Sock Queen style is available now for $10.50 online.

While the Meghan Markle engagement news may be somewhat commanding the limelight, Markle’s likeness has not, as yet, found its way onto the Chattyfeet roster. No doubt its designers are busily working on a look just for her.

After all, you haven’t truly arrived until your face is emblazoned on a pair of socks. Just ask Rihanna: The diva even has her own annual collaboration with Stance featuring some of her most iconic looks.

