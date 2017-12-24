The 6 Best Leg-Lengthening Nude Heels to Buy Now

Wearing a pair of nude heels to lengthen the look of one’s legs is a tried-and-true styling hack. And though a classic high-heeled pump is still one of the best silhouettes for creating a long, lean look that is continuous and elegant, the trick can also be updated each season to reflect current trends. That includes ankle wraps, block heels, mules, kitten heels, v-shaped pumps and winter-friendly suede.

The nude styling hack can also be scaled down with a shorter heel to achieve a similarly sleek look that is way more comfortable than the standard pump. The trick is to either keep the top of the foot open choose a style with more delicate details (the thin ankle straps on Stuart Weitzman’s bestselling Nudist and nearly Nude are perfectly proportioned this way). Both options put less emphasis on a higher heel.

These six options help to achieve an up-to-date look.

Christian Louboutin ankle-wrap Christeriva sandal

The designer debuted his first Nudes collection of pumps in five different shades four years ago, but since then he has incorporated different styles to the collection, including this espadrille-inspired ankle-wrap sandal with grosgrain ribbons.

Christian Louboutin Christeriva stiletto sandal in Ada Christian Louboutin

Stuart Weitzman suede Nearly Nude sandal

The Nudist, Weitzman’s red-carpet and evening bestseller is also four years old and last year he introduced the Nearly Nude, a variation on the original. The front of the shoe essentially looks the same, with two perfectly placed straps on the ankle and toes.

Stuart Weitzman Nearly Nude suede sandal in nutmeg brown Stuart Weitzman

Vince Camuto suede Ankia pump

The v-shape on these pumps may eliminate some of the leg-lengthening toe cleavage that is usually seen on traditional pumps, but the sleek lines still create a longer illusion, while simultaneously helping to keep the foot more secure.

Vince Camuto Ankia suede pump Nordstrom

Alaïa studded suede Bombe sandal

Alaïa shoes are hardly described as minimal, but these ankle-strap sandals have just the right amount of edge, with gunmetal studs dotting the suede spheres on the straps. It’s the perfect balance between statement shoe and sleek neutral.

Alaïa suede Bombe ankle strap sandal Netaporter

Tony Bianco suede Mae mule

Mules may not create the long lines that pumps have, but with the right neutral hue the illusion of a nude foot can still be had. It Girl brand Tony Bianco currently has more than 10 different mule styles on offer (in an array of neutral hues), including the Mae with a comfortable short block heel.

Tony Bianco suede Mae mule Tony Bianco

Cole Haan Warner pump

A block heel, on-trend ankle strap and sleek d’Orsay silhouette — plus Cole Haan’s signature Grand.OS comfort technology — all make for a sturdy but still feminine nude shoe that can be worn literally all day.