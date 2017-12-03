Blinged-Out Sneakers Make the Perfect Gift This Holiday Season

If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, or for yourself, why not splurge on a fabulous blinged-out sneaker?

Kenneth Cole recently unveiled a Swarovski crystal-encrusted version of his popular Kam kicks, and there are plenty more options from Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. Take a peak at some of FN’s top picks.

1. Kenneth Cole Kam Sneaker with Swarovski Crystals

After receiving the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change at the CFDA Fashion Awards last June, Kenneth Cole created a limited-edition collection of sneakers featuring Swarovski crystals in gold and black.



The sneakers are only available exclusively at Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street in New York, retailing for $595.

2. Gucci Ace Studded Sneaker

These velvet wine-colored sneakers decorated with pearl and gemstone stud embellishments along the flat rubber sole are sure to grab attention with every step.

3. Golden Goose Crystal Embellished Superstar Sneakers

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s classic distressed look paired with crystal embellishments makes for a pretty glamorous sneaker.

4. Ash Muse Crystal-Embellished Satin Sneaker

If you or someone you know has a thing for millennial pink, then look no further than these rose-colored satin crystal-embellished kicks courtesy of Ash.

5. Stuart Weitzman Decor Pearl-Embellished Nubuck Sneaker

For a slip-on option, you can’t go wrong with these white Stuart Weitzman sneakers with a metallic trim and pearl and crustal embellishments.

6. Roger Vivier Sneaky Viv Embellished Velvet Sneakers

These luxe velvet sneakers handcrafted in Italy feature the iconic Vivier buckle reinterpreted with sparkling crystals.

7. Christian Louboutin Galaxtidonna Flat Sneaker

Make a statement in these festive red suede high-top sneakers encrusted with Swarovski crystals.