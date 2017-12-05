11 Holiday Gifts for the Fashionista in Your Life

It goes without saying that the root of gift giving is thoughtfulness, but there’s no avoiding the post-holiday phenomenon that is regifting. Let’s assume that fashionistas, who pride themselves on their distinct taste in style, make up a large part of the regifting gang — and can we blame them? The fashion-conscious devote so much time to crafting their image that finding a gift to complement it accordingly is easily hit or miss.

By focusing on trend-forward items with an emphasis on quality, the right gift for the style-savvy is just around the corner. Footwear News rounds up 10 holiday gift ideas that any fashionista would appreciate

1. Melody Ehsani Lace Locks

It’s no wonder Melody Ehsani’s last Reebok partnership sold out in under 40 minutes after its release last week given her unique creative touch and the empowering messages behind her brand. Though the ME x Reebok Leopard Princess is no longer available, fashionistas can still get their hands on Ehsani’s lace locks, which add cool flair to any pair of sneakers.

2. Fenty Beauty Makeup

Expanding beyond shoes and her Puma partnership, Rihanna’s latest venture is adding her glamorous touch to people’s faces. Any Fenty Beauty product is bound to be received well, like this dazzling red Stunna Lip Paint.

Model wears Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

3. Leather Goods from MWR Collection

Designer Mia Wright-Ross offers handcrafted luxury leather goods for travel and home. The signature braided finish on her styles creates an attractive design, and with coasters starting at $30 to lounge chairs for $4,850, there’s a range of products for every fashionista.

4. Yayoi Kusama Book

A coffee table book goes a long way with stylish individuals who enjoy artsy details around their home. Any true fashionista is in tune with Yayoi Kusama, a Japanese artist known for her colorful prints and patterns.

5. HoMedics Bubble Foot Spa

The fashionista in your world deserves the spa treatment. Treat her over and over with this at-home edition from HoMedics.

6. Ugg Abela Fluffy Flip-Flop

Who doesn’t like a fuzzy house slipper? Ugg’s quality and style make its Abela option a trustworthy go-to.

7. Bandolier Leather Phone Case

This case is a convenient replacement in lieu of holding a large purse or bag and also includes a snapback cover for keeping important cards safe.

8. Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack

For the travelista, a carry-all bag is always a useful choice, and this style from Calpak is both fashionable and practical. Available in four colors, it features an interior pocket that can hold laptops up to 15 inches as well as a back trolley pass-through flap.

9. Steve Madden Lace-Up Booties

What fashionista doesn’t love a good lace-up shoe? Plus, this take from Steve Madden is offered in three colors, including olive green and the on-trend white bootie.

10. Nike Air Max 90

Featuring suede-trimmed leather, these Air Max 90 sneakers cover the bases for fitness and fashion all at once.

11. Diverge Block Bootie

Any footwear fanatic knows that two hot trends this year have been booties and, more specifically, pink boots. Hit both in one shoe with this Block Bootie from Diverge.