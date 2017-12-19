FN Gift Guide: 7 Last Minute Finds for the Logo Obsessed

Attention last-minute holiday shoppers: It’s go time. For most online retailers, there is still enough time to deliver (for a fee) by December 24th, though the likelihood of something selling out only increases from now on. Many sites place their cut off dates at December 20th for Christmas shipping.

There has been no shortage of logos in fashion, which translates to plenty of gift options for label junkies looking to wear their allegiances on their sleeves (quite literally). For the label obsessed, brands like Gucci, Off-White and Vetements all still carry a heavy cachet, but there are other brands, like the recently resurrected Fiorucci, creating their own logo buzz. Regardless of the brand, these gifts all make their own statement.

Off-White “For Walking: leather over-the-knee heeled boots

If you’re really into labels, it’s all about Off-White right now, and designer Virgil Abloh’s “For Walking” printed leather over-the-knee boots are the biggest label statement one could make this year (or next).

Off-White “For Walking” printed leather over-the-knee boots. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Fiorucci cropped logo sweatshirt

Seventies and eighties brand Fiorucci is slowly but surely making its comeback. This cropped sweatshirt with its iconic angels logo is both ahead-of-the-curve and savvy to the past.

Fiorucci logo patch cropped sweatshirt. Courtesy of Farfetch

Vetements lurex logo socks, $98

Yes, there are the Bernie Sanders-esque campaign jackets and scarves, but these Vetements lurex metallic socks are both festive looking and on-trend (and currently on sale).

Vetements logo lurex socks, $98 (was $140). LEON RUN

Fendi Fun Fair slide sandals, $600

These candy-looking slides are perfect for a holiday spent poolside.

Fendi Fun Fair Logo Slides Courtesy of Forward

Fenty Puma logo mascot backpack, $250

This bear backpack from Rihanna’s academic-inspired collection has been a highly prized item all fall.

Fenty by Puma Mascot Bear Backpack Courtesy of Forward

Miu Miu logo graffiti ballerina flat, $694

A subtle graffiti print, ankle wrap and buckle detail make this pink ballet flat a little naughty and a little nice.

Miu Miu logo graffiti ballerina shoes. Courtesy of Farfetch

Gucci iPhone 7 plus logo case, $190

A Gucci logo is still worth its weight, but the best thing about this case is it’s hard-to-lose shocking pink color.