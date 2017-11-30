11 Festive Fashion Tights to Wear to Your Next Holiday Party

‘Tis the season for the holiday festivities. And while the temperatures might be dropping, our desire for fun accessorizing has not.

Here, FN offers up 11 lovely legwear choices to complete your best party outfit.

1. Wolford Net Tights

The brand took an edgier approach to the traditional fishnet.

2. Pretty Polly Snowflake Tights

Get ready for a winter wonderland. This look is for the most festive of partygoers.

3. Commando Deco Tights

With its crochet pattern and faux thigh highs, these tights have a little of everything.

4. Spanx Honeycomb Fishnet Tights

Try out a subtle color change with the Black Cherry version of Spanx’s honeycomb look.

5. Hue Metallic Tights

What’s a holiday party without some shimmer and shine?

6. Fogal Sheer Mesh Socks

If you’re looking for a little less leg coverage, try Fogal’s sweet socks with metallic dots.

7. Falke Corsage Stay Up Tights

Sheer stay-ups get even more alluring with a back seam and delicate corsage tie.

8. Oroblu Stacy Tights

And now for something completely different: a bold geometric pattern.

9. Hue Metallic Crochet Net Tights

These intricately patterned tights feel extra special thanks to metallic woven details.

10. Natori Lace Sheer Tights

The brand offers an eye-catching 3-D take on a floral motif.

11. Wolford Beaded Net Tights

Last but certainly not least, these crisscross tights with pearlized beads are a true indulgence (though not as much as this $1,200 pair).