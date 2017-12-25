8 Best High-Tech Running Socks to Buy Now

After a holiday season full of celebrations, now is the perfect time to lace up those running sneakers and start logging some miles.

But don’t forget to also slip on some high-performance sport socks, which are engineered with specific materials and technologies to improve your run. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or a first-timer making a New Year’s resolution, check out these eight sock styles crafted to help you go faster, longer.

1. Balega Blister Resist No-Show Socks

Gearing up for some long-distance races? This Balega style will keep blisters at bay, thanks to special features such as ventilation panels, a seamless toe and high heel tab.

Balega Blister Resist no-show running sock Courtesy of REI

2. Fits Ultra Light Runner No Show Socks

For a sock that you can take off-road, try this option from Fits. The flat-knit toe cup conforms to the shape of the foot and the Y-knit heel locks in the foot, so there’s no slippage.

Fits Ultra Light no-show running sock Courtesy of Backcountry

3. Feetures Elite Merino+ Cushion Quarter Socks

Made from a blend of merino wool and bamboo nylon, Feetures Elite Merino+ sock is made to insulate from moisture and keep feet warm in cool conditions. And the quarter-crew height offer additional protection from rain and snow.

Feetures Elite Merino+ quarter-crew running sock Courtesy of Amazon

4. Injinji Run Lightweight Women’s Toe Socks

Fans of Vibram FiveFingers will recognize the advantages of Injinji products. The articulated toes on its socks are said to help the foot spread and provide a more stable and natural base for runners.

Injinji lightweight no-show women’s running socks Courtesy of Amazon

5. Farm to Feet Raleigh Lightweight Sport Sock

Like all of its products, Farm to Feet’s Raleigh women’s style is made in the U.S. and specifically crafted to perform. The patterned weaves on the sock indicate specific ventilation regions to keep feet warm and dry.

Farm to Feet Raleigh sport sock Courtesy of brand

6. Thorlo Experia Vibe No-Show Socks

These multi-purpose performance socks from Thorlo have targeted cushioning in the toe and heel. That helps lighten the weight of the foot and boost speed for runners, cyclists, hikers or walkers.

Thorlo Experia Vibe no-show running sock Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

7. Smartwool PhD Run Elite Men’s Socks

You thought Smartwool socks were just for skiing and snowboarding? The performance brand also brought its expertise to the running category. This particular men’s look features its running-specific 4-Degree fit system, which uses two elastics for greater stretch.

Smartwool PhD Run Elite low-cut men’s socks Courtesy of REI

8. Wigwam Ironman Velocity Pro Socks

This men’s style from Wigwam is crafted especially for Ironman athletes, so it’s ultralight, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant.