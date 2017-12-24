7 Compression Socks & Tights to Take You Through Every Day of the Week

When you think of compression legwear, you probably imagine those “nude” tights that were the color of no human being’s actual skin, and were so stiff they could be pierced with a fork and never run. (Don’t ask how I know that.)
But these are not those old tights.
Legwear brands have come a long way with their compression socks and hosiery. Today, there are plenty of cute, fashionable options that still offer all the same wellness benefits.
Made with strong elastics, graduated-compression legwear squeezes tightest at the ankle with reduced pressure at the top, in order to increase blood flow in the legs. It is often recommended for diabetics, pregnant women and people with circulatory issues, but just about anyone can benefit from improved blood circulation, especially people who are on their feet during the day or are traveling on long plane rides.
Or just in everyday circumstances, the legwear can help increase energy overall and reduce stress.
Below are eight styles to take you through the work day, the weekend and even into the gym.
Monday: Dr. Motion Compression Knee-Highs
These mild compression socks from Dr. Motion come in a colorful argyle print, as well as other patterns including stripes, polka dots and animal prints. Never have the “Mondays” again.
Tuesday: Item M6 Opaque Compression Tights
For allover coverage, German brand Item M6 specializes in high-quality fashion tights with medical-grade compression capabilities.
Wednesday: Comfortiva Compression Sock 3-Pack
Comfortiva recently debuted its line of compression socks, which are available in multi-packs with a range of colors. And if you really want to shake up Hump Day, mix and match.
Thursday: Sockwell Twister Compression Socks
For those looking for socks with a tighter compression, measuring 20-30 mmHg, try this striped style from Sockwell.
Friday: Therafirm Moderate Compression Stockings
Fans of thigh-highs will enjoy this look from Therafirm, featuring moderate compression of 20-30 mmHg. It’s just the thing to take you through that last work day and into the evening.
Saturday: Think Medical Gradient Compression Socks
Think Medical’s mild-compression, high-calf style comes in a festive candy cane-esque pattern, as well as many other colorful prints.
Sunday: Vim & Vigr Wool Compression Socks
This wool argyle style from Vim & Vigr is a warm and cozy option for lounging around the house or getting outdoors.
Bonus: CEP Progressive Run 2.0 Compression Socks
And for athletes, the CEP brand is the leader in compression running socks, such as this style that comes in pink and black, black and gray, and a vivid teal and pink.