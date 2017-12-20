Dakota Fanning Wears Velcro Stan Smiths out With Her Boyfriend — and They Are on Sale Now

Dakota Fanning is closing out her year with romance; she was spotted holding hands and grabbing iced coffee with her reported boyfriend, Henry Frye, in New York on Monday.

They looked cozy in their coordinated black and white looks, apart from their outerwear. Fanning opted for gray, and Frye went with a bright red. For the rest of their outfits, the couple matched in black bottoms and white sneakers. Instead of her go-to pair of Miu Mius or Jimmy Choos, the actress kept it casual in a pair of Velcro Stan Smiths in the OG green and white design. The strap makes the kicks easy to put on, which is perfect for this time of the year. With so much going on around the holidays, you can’t blame Fanning for wearing no-hassle shoes.

What makes the style choice even more perfect is that they’re available now on Asos for under $100. It’s an affordable way to mix things up with the white sneaker trend in 2018. We bet you won’t find laceless sneaks more stylish than these, so grab them before they sell out. Scroll down for a link below and brace yourself for the most adorable photos of Fanning with her beau.

