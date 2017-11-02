Vans x The North Face Debut New Sneaker Collab That Is the Best of Both Brands

Vans x The North Face George Chinsee

Vans kept it all in the family with its latest collaboration for holiday ’17.

The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based sneaker brand teamed up with The North Face — a fellow member of the VF Corp. team — for a collection of cold-weather-ready shoes, apparel and accessories.

The four-piece footwear offering includes new versions of Vans’ Sk8-Hi MTE and Old Skool MTE, equipped with heavy-duty suede and nylon on the upper and a checkerboard lug outsole.

The line comes in bold primary shades of red and yellow, as well as classic white and black. And it prominently displays the logos for both brands on the heel — in case you were at all unsure who was involved here.



Why It Works: The collection is a successful blending of both brands’ identities, uniting The North Face’s rugged, high-performance materials and constructions with Vans’ iconic skate styling. And the Mondrian-esque color scheme feels fresh for both labels.

How Much It Costs: The Sk8-Hi MTE will retail for $100, and the Old Skool MTE will go for $90.

How to Get Them: The sneakers will be available starting Friday at vans.com.

Just So You Know: This isn’t the first time these two brands have united on a collection. In 2015, they introduced weatherized updates to the Sk8-Hi MTE LX and Desert Chukka MTE LX.