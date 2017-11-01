Get the ’80s-Inspired Sneaker Styles From ‘Stranger Things’

Cast of "Stranger Things."
Courtesy of Netflix

If you’ve been binge-watching Netflix’s second season of “Stranger Things” since its highly-anticipated premiere on Friday, and thus, loving the ’80s style, look no further than FN’s guide to finding sneakers that make you feel just like Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Eleven.

 

1. Will Byers

In the very first episode of season one, fans and sneakerheads might have noticed that Will was pedalling his bike in three-striped sneakers. Get the look by lacing up these suede Adidas Campus sneakers.

adidas campus sneakers

Buy: Adidas Campus shoes $80
buy it

 

2. Mike Wheeler

Meanwhile, Mike was spotted in the third episode of the series sporting white Puma sneakers featuring a contrasting black formstripe similar to the style below.

puma roma sneaker

Buy: Puma Roma sneaker $42.92
buy it

 

3. Lucas Sinclair

To get Lucas’ sneaker look from season one, slip into the Jazz Low Pro from Saucony.

Saucony Originals Men's Jazz Low Pro Sneaker

Buy: Saucony Jazz Low Pro sneaker $70
buy it

 

4. Dustin Henderson

If you pay close attention, you can spot Dustin wearing K-Swiss Heaven S sneakers in season one. The Baxter SP silhouette below bares a close resemblance.

 

k-swiss baxter sneaker

Buy: K-Swiss Baxter sneaker $47.49
buy it

 

5. Eleven

In the show, Millie Bobby Brown’s character is seen wearing the classic “Parchment” colorway of Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Star.

 

CONVERSE CHUCK 70 HIGH TOP

Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor High Top $85
buy it

 

