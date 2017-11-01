Get the ’80s-Inspired Sneaker Styles From ‘Stranger Things’

If you’ve been binge-watching Netflix’s second season of “Stranger Things” since its highly-anticipated premiere on Friday, and thus, loving the ’80s style, look no further than FN’s guide to finding sneakers that make you feel just like Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Eleven.

1. Will Byers

In the very first episode of season one, fans and sneakerheads might have noticed that Will was pedalling his bike in three-striped sneakers. Get the look by lacing up these suede Adidas Campus sneakers.

2. Mike Wheeler

Meanwhile, Mike was spotted in the third episode of the series sporting white Puma sneakers featuring a contrasting black formstripe similar to the style below.

3. Lucas Sinclair

To get Lucas’ sneaker look from season one, slip into the Jazz Low Pro from Saucony.

4. Dustin Henderson

If you pay close attention, you can spot Dustin wearing K-Swiss Heaven S sneakers in season one. The Baxter SP silhouette below bares a close resemblance.

5. Eleven

In the show, Millie Bobby Brown’s character is seen wearing the classic “Parchment” colorway of Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Star.

