Sofia Richie Steps Out in the Perfect Sneakers for Fall — and They Are on Sale

sofia richie shopping
Sofia Richie shopping in Beverly Hills last month.
Splash

Before stepping out with father Lionel on Friday night, Sofia Richie was spotted rocking Puma kicks.

Sporting the brand’s Platform Mid OW sneaker in a fall-inspired olive green colorway, the model accessorized the look, which included a long black Alexander Wang coat, with sharp Céline sunglasses and a brown Fendi logo bag.

She is so nice to the paparazzi ☺️🕊 love you @sofiarichie 💗 #sofiarichie [I do not own these images]

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichieteam) on

The 19-year-old was photographed heading to Lancer Skincare in Beverly Hills, Calif., before hitting the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in strappy black pumps by Francesco Russo and a Racel Zoe tuxedo dress.

Sofia’s Puma sneakers are currently 25% off at Nordstrom and under $100. Shop the look below.

puma Platform Mid OW Sneaker

Buy: Puma Platform Mid OW sneaker $89.96
buy it

