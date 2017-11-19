Newlyweds Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Rock Nikes for Honeymoon

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the Met Gala last May.

Three days after dancing at a star-studded wedding in crystal-covered Nikes in New Orleans, Serena Williams was spotted rocking sneakers from the same brand with new husband, Alexis Ohanian, as they jetted off to a mystery honeymoon destination.

While the 36-year-old tennis champion stepped out in a gray tracksuit paired with black and gold low-top kicks and a black baseball cap, the Reddit co-founder sported white and metallic gold Air Jordans 11s with a black T-shirt and jeans.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian seen leaving New Orleans for their honeymoon wearing Nike sneakers. Splash

The gold tones in each of their sneakers matched one another subtly.

Alexis Ohanian wearing white and gold Nike sneakers while carrying daughter Alexis Olympia. Splash

Shop retro Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers below.

