Selena Gomez Steps Out in Workout Clothes & Puma Creepers

Selena Gomez picked up an iced coffee and some juice following her workout in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez stepped out in Los Angeles sporting an oversized black hoodie and leggings with Puma x Fenty creepers Nov. 3.

The “Bad Liar” singer, who was coming out of hot yoga, opted to wear her brunette locks slicked back into a bun, and she accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

Selena Gomez sports an oversized sweatshirt, black leggings and Fenty x Puma creepers as she stops to pick up coffee and juice at Alfred’s Coffee in Los Angeles Nov. 3. Rex Shutterstock

Gomez had opted for the same sneakers the day before, wearing a simple black sweater and matching jeans with the sneakers for a monochromatic look as she rode her bike around Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez, clad in an oversized black sweater, jeans and Fenty x Puma creepers, rides her bike in Los Angeles Nov. 3. Splash

The 25-year-old pop star had been in New York for a while, where she was filming a Woody Allen movie alongside Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet, but now, she’s back in Los Angeles, where she’s been exercising and spending time with Justin Bieber.

Gomez just released her the music video for her latest single, “Wolves,” a vertical music video in which the singer appears to FaceTime with viewers.

