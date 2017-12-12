Watch Scott Disick Spend $15K on a Denim Jacket & Sneakers During a Shopping Trip

Is anybody really surprised that self-proclaimed “lord” Scott Disick spent an exuberant amount of money on sneakers?

Catching up with Complex’s Joe La Puma for some sneaker shopping at Stadium Goods in New York, the reality star — known for his spending habits and luxurious ways — casually dropped $15,000 (yes, you read that right) in the mag’s latest video.

Check me sneaker shopping with @complex at @stadiumgoods A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Wearing a navy tracksuit with subtle red stripes and crisp white Nike Air Force 1’s, Disick talked Kanye West’s influence on Adidas, his shoe evolution and his love for the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection.

Moreover, the father of three joked, “We all notice I only have one car, one watch — I’m a very down-to-earth guy.”

Damn, lord Louis back at it again A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

So what exactly did the 34-year-old spend his money on? Not only did he take home Nike’s red and black Air Jordan 1 Retro High kicks ($560), he snagged two pairs of Ronnie Feig x A Bathing Ape Bapesta sneakers for $499 and $600, Nike Air Force 1 Premiums ($225), Air Force 1 ’07 LVBs for $149 and Air Pippen 1s at $425.

Oh, and let’s not forget a Supreme x Louis Vuitton washed hooded denim parka, retailing for a cool $10,000.

Check out full clip below.

Shop the lord’s look.

Want more?

Sofia Richie Accompanies Scott Disick While Filming the ‘Complex’ Sneaker Shopping Series