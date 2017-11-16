Reebok Is Bringing Back Its Original Prices From the ’80s With a Flash Sale

It’s Throwback Thursday and Reebok is taking you back to the ’80s, sneaker prices included.

The brand is hosting a flash sale today from 5 p.m. to midnight ET, with products marked back down to their original prices from the decade.

We guess Black Friday came early this year for the brand because customers are in for major savings. Popular shoes, including the Victoria Beckham-approved Club C sneakers ($52.95) and Reebok’s legendary Freestyle Hi ($47.95) — which officially debuted in 1982 as the first athletic sneaker marketed to women — will all be featured in the sale.

All you have to do is head to the reebok.com and enter promo code “REWIND” for the discount.

Go ahead and get your credit cards ready as the holidays are right around the corner and these classic kicks will undoubtedly make great presents for all your friends and family.

Check out our favorites below and grab your pairs before they sell out.

