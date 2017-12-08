You’ve Never Seen a Pair of Custom Nike Air Force 1s This Good

Nike knows nothing beats custom sneakers. And in honor of the 35th anniversary of the brand’s iconic Air Force 1, the Swoosh is giving fans the chance to customize a pair of their own in Dubai.

The shoe giant is setting up shop at this year’s Sole DXB, a festival dedicated to sneaker culture and hip-hop held in the Middle Eastern hub. Nike flew in footwear professionals from all over the world to make people’s wildest shoe dreams come to life.

Only the white-on-white pair, the ultimate in a blank canvas, will be available for customization. Treatments such as different patterned swooshes, studs and millennial pink leather embellishments can incorporated onto the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoes. For those more daring, there’s also a dip dye station that will completely transform the plain kicks into a one-of-a-kind design that can only be achieved exclusively at the event.

Make Your Force: stop by Nike's Maker's Studio at Sole DXB next month and create your own unique AF-1. For the very first time, Nike is bringing exclusive customisation techniques to Dubai to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the icon. For more info sign up at gonike.me/soledxb17 #af1 #soledxb A post shared by Sole DXB (@soledxb) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:07am PST

Those heading out to Sole DXB this weekend can rest assured: Nike representatives have confirmed that the pop-up shop is fully stocked with enough shoes for everyone, and attendees can feel free to purchase as many as they wish for customization.

Just remember that last year more than 16,000 attendees appeared at the festival. So if this event is at the top of your list, arrive early to beat the lines.

Buy: Nike Air Force 1 '07 $90 buy it

Want more?

Nike, Adidas & Vans Owed Big Bucks by Bankrupt Shiekh Shoes