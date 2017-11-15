Lululemon and APL Sneakers Expand Their Partnership With Exclusive Looks

APL's exclusive Ascend Black Ombre style. Ben Pigao

Active wear retailer Lululemon is stepping up its partnership with footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), to expand its assortment of styles exclusive to the retailer.

Among the additions are three new color offerings that include the Ascend Black Reflective, a unisex all-black style that offers 360-degrees of reflectivity that stands out even at night. This is the first time APL has used reflective black yarn to create a shoe. The style retails for $250.

APL’s Ascend Black Reflective style for Lululemon. Ben Pigao

The women’s Phantom Cinder Rose, is a monochromatic style selected by Lululemon’s concept team and will be offered in the Techloom Phantom shoe, one of APL’s most most popular styles. It retails for $165.

APL exclusive Phantom Cinder Rose style for Lululemon. Ben Pigao

There’s also the women’s Ascend Black Ombre style. The retailer made it their own by switching the overlays on the shoe from white to black. It retails for $200.

In addition to the trio of looks, an expanded assortment of APL styles will also be available at the retailer. The two brands first partnered in August, with APL styles made available in select Lululemon stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online.

Adam & Ryan Goldston on Fusing California Culture Into Their Sneakers

There’s a New Place to Shop That Sells Only Classic Sneakers