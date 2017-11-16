Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off New Haircut and Comfy Nikes for Workout

Whether she’s headed to the gym or a red carpet event, Kourtney Kardashian always sports winning outfits. On Tuesday, the reality TV star was spotted leaving a workout class in Los Angeles wearing the chicest gear ever, the main piece being her Nike Air Presto sneakers.

Her fresh running shoes featured contrast accents and the brand’s signature breathable mesh lining. You can’t go wrong with its design or the $120 price tag.

Kardashian’s outfit continued with her fierce all-black clothing that included a sleek Adidas sweatshirt and some flattering skintight leggings. Though she made it hard for people to notice, especially with her collar popped up, the star also rocked her brand-new haircut — which she recently revealed on Instagram.

Whether it’s hair or fitness style inspiration you’re looking for, Kardashian’s look is one to copy.

don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Kourtney Kardashian leaving her class in Los Angeles. Splash News

Want more?

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Dress Up As Musical Icons Michael Jackson and Madonna

Kourtney Kardashian Designed This Dangerously Short Little Black Dress — And the Heels Too

Kourtney Kardashian Styled Her Chic Lace Bra With a See-Through Shirt — and It Works for Daywear

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Killer Body in a Skintight Blue Mini Dress With On-Trend Kicks