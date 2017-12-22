Kourtney Kardashian Pulled Off Her Version of a Santa Claus Costume With Checkered Vans

Just call Kourtney Kardashian Santa Claus. The 38-year-old mom was spotted dragging a giant cart of toys out of Toys R Us yesterday in Los Angeles. In honor of her holiday shopping trip, the reality TV star appropriately had on the most adorable festive look.

Complete with a Santa hat, she rocked your average ugly Christmas sweater, a black puffer jacket and matching sweatpants. She kicked things up a notch by showing off her candy cane striped socks and, for added height, a pair of checkered platform Vans. At only 5 feet, Kardashian needed all the help she could get to grab all those hard-to-reach boxes. In total, the platform tacked on a little over an inch to her petite figure, which in some cases could make all the difference.

On top of that, the textured rubber sole provided solid traction, and that’s important given all the last-minute shoppers pushing around. Since it appeared she didn’t act alone and brought a friend to shop with her, the design of the sneakers undoubtedly made the Kardashian sister easy to find. For those who take gift giving seriously, perhaps it’s time you plan ahead and grab these eye-catching kicks for next year. They’re available online now and won’t break the bank with the low price tag of $65. Beyond the store, the shoes are also versatile, and their black and white hues make them wearable with anything.