Khloé Kardashian Shows Her Growing Baby Bump During an Intense Workout With Kourtney

Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from following through with her daily fitness routine. The reality TV star shared a series of Snapchats of herself lifting weights, doing squats and more with her sister Kourtney.

Naturally, they both managed to still look stylish during their workout. Kourtney opted for an entirely black outfit, while Khloé mixed things up with a gray hoodie. When it came down to their shoes, the siblings agreed that keeping it simple with black was the way to go. Both had on black sneakers similar to the Adidas ones below. Even though they decided against the treadmill, having running shoes that go with everything removed the unnecessary hassle of not knowing what to wear. Looking and feeling good can translate to an amazing gym session, which is why having neutral fitness essentials is so important. At $89.95, the closet staple alternative we found below is affordable and will allow you to take on any routine you want to challenge yourself with.

After a tough workout, black kicks also work with any athleisure outfit, making the transition from the gym to wherever you’re going much easier. Go ahead and forget last year’s white sneaker trend; grab a black pair and simplify your workout wardrobe ASAP. Take a closer look at the shoes and get a glimpse of the sister duo’s day at the gym below.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

