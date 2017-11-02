Kate Upton Celebrates Fiancé Justin Verlander’s World Series Win — But Stole the Spotlight in Glittery Shoes

Kate Upton and fiancé Justin Verlander at Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Kate Upton did some serious celebrating last night.

The Sports Illustrated model’s fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher and Under Armour spokesman Justin Verlander, led his team to a victorious 5-1 finish in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After watching the nail-biting action from the stands at Dodger Stadium, Upton joined Verlander down on the field to congratulate him with a big hug and kiss and pose for selfies to mark the exciting moment.

Verlander and Upton share a kiss on the field as they celebrate the Houston Astros’ big win. Rex Shutterstock

The 25-year-old looked effortlessly cool in a customized Pretty Rebels denim jacket, emblazoned with Verlander’s name and jersey number, worn with star-print skinny jeans.

She topped off her casual look with a glittery pair of marine-blue Valentino Flycrew kicks. The sneakers, which feature bold white accents on the sides, retail for $675 and come in a variety of colors and materials, including suede, leather and patent leather.

If the rumors prove true, Upton and Verlander will soon have even more reason to celebrate. Multiple sports outlets reported that the famous couple is set to wed this weekend in Italy’s picturesque Tuscany region. The two revealed their engagement last May at the 2016 Met Gala, where Upton showed off her stunning diamond ring on the red carpet. The lovebirds began dating in 2014.