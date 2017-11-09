Saint West Arrived in Comfy-Cool Style for the Kardashian Family Holiday Card Photo Shoot

The holidays will be here before you know it, and the Kardashian-West family has already gotten a jump-start on the festivities. On Tuesday, everyone, including Kim‘s sisters, made it to Milk Studios in Los Angeles for their annual family Christmas card photo shoot. At this point, the final photo has yet to be released, but we did spot what a few of the E! stars were wearing.

Beyond the $600 Yeezy boots that Kanye wore, it was his 1-year-old son with Kim, Saint, who caught our eye, especially considering he couldn’t even walk last time they did the card.

The youngster, who turns 2 on Dec. 5, made it on-set wearing comfortable burgundy track pants and a crisp white tee. The stylish kid wore his go-to pair of black and white Vans high-tops, which are available for $40.

Though Saint most likely had a change of clothes in the studio for the photo, he still looked pretty stylish in his casual outfit.

#SaintWest arriving to a shoot today in LA rocking a shirt from @TheKidsSupply pic.twitter.com/Lp8acKQSWk — 🥀 (@KKWstan) November 8, 2017

