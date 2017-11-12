Justin Bieber Steps Out Again in Gosha Rubchinskiy x Adidas Sneakers

Justin Bieber continues to show love for Adidas.
The pop star, who is often seen sporting the brand’s Adilette pool slides and Yeezy kicks, was spotted at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills this week wearing Adidas’ collaboration style with Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.
The black and white pull-on laceless sneaker, which was released in July, features the signature three stripes and a clean sock-like fit.
Bieber paired the cool style with a pink Hawaiian shirt featuring yellow palm trees and navy checkerboard.
A few days earlier, the singer stepped out in the same shoes for a Hillsong church conference in L.A. For that occasion, he mixed things up with a bright Supreme x Nike outfit.
