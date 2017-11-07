Jennifer Lopez Wore These $900 Sneakers to a Football Game With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez switched things up for date night last Saturday as the couple was spotted at a University of Miami football game. Though they opted out of sporting the school’s orange and green colors, the duo still showed up to the festivities in style.

The singer wore a brand new customized bright red hoodie from designer Irene Roth and ripped jeans. She then continued with the white sneaker trend and slipped on a clean pair, courtesy of Buscemi. Her mid-top white sneaker features gold embellishments like the brand’s signature shiny gold padlock placed at the back of the shoe.

J-Lo’s kicks, which retail for $925, also have a round toe and a 1-inch heel for added height.

Her baseball star beau was by Lopez’s side throughout the entire game, but he kept a low profile with a black jacket.

When it comes to couple’s outfits, balancing each other out like they did is the best way for lovebirds to go.

Thank you @ireneroth for this custom sweatshirt from your awesome new collection!! ❤️💋 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

